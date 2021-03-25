Facts

Venediktova: Member of For Future group suspected of tax evasion amounting to over UAH 97 mln

The MP of Ukraine is suspected of tax evasion in the amount of more than UAH 97 million, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"On my instructions, prosecutors informed the MP of Ukraine of suspicion of deliberate tax evasion committed by a person engaged in entrepreneurial activity without creating a legal entity, which led to the actual non-receipt of funds in the budget on an especially large scale [Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine]," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The investigation established that the suspect began in 2012 economic activity on construction of apartment buildings in the villages of Petropavlivska Borschahivka and Sofiivska Borschahivka, Kyiv region. After the completion of the construction of the houses, he registered the ownership of 1,221 real estate objects in them. During 2015-2020, a person authorized by him by proxy sold real estate and more than UAH 360 million of income from these operations was transferred to him.

"The suspect declared income from the sale of apartments and non-residential premises as income of an individual from the sale of his own property, and not from entrepreneurial activity, using a tax rate of 5% instead of 18%. Previously, according to the expert's data, in this way the MP evaded payment of personal income tax and value added tax for a total of more than UAH 97 million," the Prosecutor General said.

A law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine that the matter concerns MP of the For the Future group Viktor Mialyk (born in 1979). According to the information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Mialyk was elected to parliament in 155 constituency (Rivne region), as a self-nominated candidate. At the time of his election as a MP, he lived in the village of Motovylivka, Fastiv district, Kyiv region.

