Facts

20:45 16.05.2023

Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

2 min read
Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

MP Yevhen Shevchenko has been "helping" Ukrainian military intelligence for a long time, he was involved in communication with the unrecognized President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, said head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov.

"We have used all our possible ways of communication [with Lukashenko], all the opportunities that we had. They even involved one deputy. This is also true. In order to prevent Belarus, as a country, from being drawn into this war. This is the first goal. The second is when the Russian army was forced out and fled in order to prevent repeated attempts to enter Ukraine from the territory of Belarus or attempts to strike. As time has shown, as of now, we have managed to achieve this," he said in an interview with the program Different People.

Answering a clarifying question about the name of the Ukrainian deputy who was involved, Budanov said: "Everyone understands, this is Mr. Shevchenko. Yevhen."

"We use the opportunity of his communication, his connections. In principle, it has never been much hidden. It is effective in this process. Mr. Shevchenko has been helping us for a long time. Let's call it that. And he never refused when we made requests," the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence explained.

According to Budanov, Putin has already lost hope of dragging Lukashenko into a war against Ukraine.

"Lukashenko – whether we like him or not, he is not an idiot. And the repetition of the situation that occurred on February 24, 2022, he himself is the first one who wants to prevent. In fact, even then his opinion was not particularly taken into account, but he drew conclusions, as I see, as we all see," he said.

Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the IX convocation Yevhen Shevchenko was expelled from the Servant of the People faction on May 24, 2021.

Tags: #belarus #mp #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

09:46 09.05.2023
Zelenskyy: We to take steps to strengthen defense based on reports from intelligence chiefs

Zelenskyy: We to take steps to strengthen defense based on reports from intelligence chiefs

14:37 08.05.2023
Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

14:19 08.05.2023
Russia trying to recruit Uzbek, Tajik migrants to participate in war against Ukraine – UK intelligence

Russia trying to recruit Uzbek, Tajik migrants to participate in war against Ukraine – UK intelligence

14:54 02.05.2023
Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

16:48 25.04.2023
Putin seeks to internationalize war in Ukraine – experts

Putin seeks to internationalize war in Ukraine – experts

10:07 25.04.2023
Main Intelligence Agency evacuates 87 Ukrainian citizens from zone of armed conflict in Sudan

Main Intelligence Agency evacuates 87 Ukrainian citizens from zone of armed conflict in Sudan

19:13 24.04.2023
Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

16:18 24.04.2023
Zelenskyy: No threat from Belarus today

Zelenskyy: No threat from Belarus today

13:42 20.04.2023
Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

20:07 17.04.2023
Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

Supreme Court expresses distrust, prematurely terminates powers of Supreme Court’s head

Businessman Zhevaho denies involvement in situation around Supreme Court

LATEST

McDonald's reopens two restaurants in Poltava, Kremenchuk

Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey: We hope to hold online talks on Black Sea grain deal in coming days

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

AD
AD
AD
AD