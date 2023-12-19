Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy evaded answering a question about the attitude to criticism of commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny by MP from the Servant of the People faction Mariana Bezuhla.

"Mr. Zaluzhny is also my representative, as are all those whom I appointed or who came with me. I am very grateful to someone, I am ashamed of someone. And as for any comments on Facebook, I'm sorry, I'm not doing this. I don't have time for these daily unnecessary dialogues, which are inconclusive," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He stressed that everyone should work daily for results, and not comment on certain actions on social networks.

"They all really like to comment, like on Facebook, they communicate there very often. They have dialogues, they have been going to the front together since the first days, then they swear. These are difficult questions, honestly, for me. That's why I told you, it seems to me that we all need to give results to the state, every day, and we will manage to take selfies," Zelenskyy said.