Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

The Pechersk district Court has chosen a measure of restraint for an MP from the Opposition Platform For Life, who is suspected of treason, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"The Prosecutor General of the Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure for the member of parliament of the VII, VIII, IX convocations from the banned political party Opposition Platform For Life - detention without the right to post a bail," the Telegram channel says.

The message does not specify the name of the arrested MP, however, as it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it is about Oleksandr Ponomariov.