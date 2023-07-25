Facts

19:26 25.07.2023

Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

1 min read
Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

The Pechersk district Court has chosen a measure of restraint for an MP from the Opposition Platform For Life, who is suspected of treason, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"The Prosecutor General of the Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure for the member of parliament of the VII, VIII, IX convocations from the banned political party Opposition Platform For Life - detention without the right to post a bail," the Telegram channel says.

The message does not specify the name of the arrested MP, however, as it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it is about Oleksandr Ponomariov.

Tags: #mp #arrest

MORE ABOUT

19:17 21.07.2023
Terrorist Girkin detained in Russia, to be arrested for ‘calls to extremism’ – media

Terrorist Girkin detained in Russia, to be arrested for ‘calls to extremism’ – media

21:01 25.05.2023
NATO to make mistake if it doesn’t grant Ukraine membership at Vilnius summit – MP

NATO to make mistake if it doesn’t grant Ukraine membership at Vilnius summit – MP

20:45 16.05.2023
Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

19:13 24.04.2023
Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

20:30 24.03.2023
Renat Kuzmin detained in absentia without bail alternative – SBI

Renat Kuzmin detained in absentia without bail alternative – SBI

20:12 17.03.2023
Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

19:21 17.03.2023
Podoliak: ICC arrest warrant for Putin is beginning of Russia's end in its current form on world stage

Podoliak: ICC arrest warrant for Putin is beginning of Russia's end in its current form on world stage

19:32 10.02.2023
HACC upholds custody status for ex-NBU governor Shevchenko

HACC upholds custody status for ex-NBU governor Shevchenko

20:21 28.12.2022
Lithuanian Interior Ministry: EUR 87 mln of Russian, Belarusian companies frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions

Lithuanian Interior Ministry: EUR 87 mln of Russian, Belarusian companies frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions

18:52 04.08.2022
Court extends Medvedchuk's arrest until Sep 19

Court extends Medvedchuk's arrest until Sep 19

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of MFA package – von der Leyen

IAEA observes anti-personnel mines at Zaporizhia NPP

LATEST

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

Green Card premiums in Ukraine up by 60%, payments by 3.1 times in H1

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

AD
AD
AD
AD