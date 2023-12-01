MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

Co-chairman of the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group Maksym Yefymov has confirmed the information about his decision to prematurely resign as Member of Parliament.

"I announce my resignation as member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," he said on Facebook on Friday in the evening.

Yefymov explained his decision by the necessity to be engaged into the processes related to the preservation of potential of Kramatorsk, in the constituency of which he was elected to the parliament. The efforts that are necessary for this purpose, according to him, "do not leave time for anything else, including parliamentary activities."