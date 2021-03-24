Facts

13:11 24.03.2021

British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

1 min read
British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons has expressed concern over an increase in ceasefire violations in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas and reports of casualties among Ukrainian troops.

"Deeply concerned by the steady rise in ceasefire violations and tragic reports of Ukrainian military casualties. It is so important commitment to ceasefire is maintained. Russia must stop fuelling the conflict it instigated and ensure its proxies respect the ceasefire in Ukraine," Simmons wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

