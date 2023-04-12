Facts

17:43 12.04.2023

British Ambassador: If video of execution of Ukrainian POW by Russians published for intimidation, then it turns out to be opposite

1 min read
A video of the execution of a Ukrainian serviceman distributed online should be added to the list of charges that Russia should face for its crimes against Ukraine, British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said.

“I won’t watch that appalling video. I don’t need more reasons not to sleep at night. But it adds to the rap sheet that Russia needs to face for its crimes against Ukraine. If it was designed to intimidate, it’s done the opposite,” Simmons said on Twitter.

