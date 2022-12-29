UK Ambassador on missile attack: Russia does not want peace, but wants subjugation of Ukraine

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons, commenting on the morning missile attack of Russia, said Russia does not want peace with Ukraine, but wants subjugation of it.

"Russia's missiles launched across Ukraine, including Kyiv and Lviv. Civilians injured. Russia rejects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan. Russia does not want peace with Ukraine. Russia wants the subjugation of Ukraine," she said on Twitter.