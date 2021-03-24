Facts

10:46 24.03.2021

Ukrainian mobile team makes on average 47 COVID-19 vaccinations per day - Dpty health minister

The mobile brigade in Ukraine conducts on average 47 vaccinations against COVID-19 per day, Deputy Health Minister Iryna Mykychak said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"There are 179 mobile immunization teams and 341 vaccination stations in Ukraine. The average work rate of one team in Ukraine is 47 vaccinations," she said.

Mykychak also noted that Dnipropetrovsk (9,179 vaccinations since the beginning of the campaign), Donetsk (9,214) and Kyiv (9,219) regions are among the leaders in vaccination. "The lowest level of vaccination since the beginning of the campaign is in Volyn (3,700), Zhytomyr (3,600), Zaporizhia (3,587) and Kirovohrad (3,422) regions. Extremely low level of vaccination is in Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi regions, the lowest - in Chernihiv (2,956)," added the deputy minister.

 

