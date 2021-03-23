Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

The government of Ukraine has prohibited staying in public areas without wearing protective masks or respirators in the "red" zones of epidemic danger for COVID-19.

The corresponding norm was included in updated quarantine resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1236 of December 9, 2020 by resolution No. 230 of March 22, which was published on the government's website.

According to it, the operation of aerial cable cars is also prohibited in the "red" zones.

At the same time, according to the technical regulations for cable cars, a drag lift is a separate type of cable car and has a different definition.

In addition, the government allowed children's health and recreation establishments to work until the end of the shift amid introducing a "red" zone in the region during the health-building session.

As reported, by the decision of local authorities from March 13 this year, the work of the largest ski resort in Ukraine Bukovel, located in the "red" zone on COVID-19 in Ivano-Frankivsk region, was suspended for two weeks. However, other ski resorts, including those in the "red" zones, continued to work, although webcams stopped working on many of them.

According to the Ministry of Health, currently the "red" zone on COVID-19 includes Kyiv city, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Sumy and Lviv regions. From March 25, quarantine restrictions of the "red" zone are also introduced in Dnipro.