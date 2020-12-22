Economy

18:34 22.12.2020

Krykliy invites Turkey's Gulermak to participate in investment projects in Ukraine's transport sector

 Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy has invited Turkey's Gulermak to participate in the implementation of large-scale investment projects in the transport sector of Ukraine.

The press service of the ministry said on Tuesday that the minister announced the invitation during a meeting with representatives of Gulermak.

"Vladyslav Krykliy said that Ukraine is interested in the development of mutually beneficial investment cooperation with Turkey and already has a successful experience of cooperation with Turkish companies, therefore it wants to further develop this cooperation," the ministry said.

