Economy

17:05 18.12.2020

Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

2 min read
Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, represented by Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy, have signed a loan agreement for EUR 450 million for the project of development of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

According to the ministry's website, the funds will be used to overhaul the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway and build the Lviv northern bypass road.

"A record number of highways are being built under the president's Big Construction program this year. More than 4,000 km of roads across the country have already been renovated, and we will do even more thanks to the conclusion of a loan agreement with the EBRD on the development of the Trans-European Transport Network. The implementation of this project will allow not only to improve the condition of roads along the routes of international transport corridors, but also to increase the safety of road traffic on the roads connecting Ukraine with the EU and Kyiv with the Black Sea," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy commented on the signing of the agreement.

The project will be implemented with a EUR450 million loan from the EBRD and EUR450 million from the European Investment Bank.

The funds will be used to overhaul five sections of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, as well as to build the northern bypass road of Lviv.

 

Tags: #krykliy #project #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:30 18.12.2020
EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

17:54 05.11.2020
EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

17:19 20.10.2020
Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

16:19 20.10.2020
Factoring reform could address market gap in receivables finance in Ukraine estimated at EUR 1.5-3.4 bln – EBRD

Factoring reform could address market gap in receivables finance in Ukraine estimated at EUR 1.5-3.4 bln – EBRD

12:22 12.10.2020
EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

18:32 07.10.2020
Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

13:59 07.10.2020
EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

13:11 05.10.2020
EBRD provides $10 mln loan to Astarta to replenish working capital

EBRD provides $10 mln loan to Astarta to replenish working capital

13:12 01.10.2020
EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

11:20 01.10.2020
EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

Energoatom launching lawsuit against Russia on compensation for lost Donuzlav wind farm

Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

Rada appoints Leshchenko as Minister of Agrarian Policy, Food

LATEST

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

Ukraine must implement EU Green Deal in parallel with Europe – ambassador

Naftogaz to discuss its participation in Ukrtatnafta work with major shareholders of plant - Havrylenko

Naftogaz becomes owner of Nadra Yuzivska – Opimakh

Energoatom launching lawsuit against Russia on compensation for lost Donuzlav wind farm

Ferrexpo paid over UAH 2.45 billion of taxes and charges for 9 months 2020

Ukraine expects IMF tranche in February-March 2021 – PM

Metinvest pays EUR $8.4 mln on 2025 eurobonds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD