18:50 03.08.2020

Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

The open data service of the transport industry has been replenished with a new section (https://bi.e-transport.gov.ua/road-safety), which provides up-to-date information on improving road safety in different regions of Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said with reference to its Head Vladyslav Krykliy on Monday that in the new section it will be possible to track the construction of modern and safe pedestrian crossings and traffic circles, the arrangement of autonomous lighting to improve visibility in the evening, raised islands, traffic lights, automatic complexes of gauge and weight control, purchase of emergency rescue vehicles of the State Emergency Service for visiting the road traffic accident scene.

"This year, we are restoring a record number of kilometers of roads, so we should first of all care about the safety of people on the roads. Some 5% of the entire road fund (it is UAH 3.2 billion this year) is provided for financing the State Road Safety Improvement Program in Ukraine. We are implementing it. So that everyone can follow the improvement of road safety in their region, we have launched a separate section on the open data service of the transport industry. We will continue to work on maximum transparency and data disclosure in the region," the ministry's press service said, citing Krykliy.

The ministry said that in the new section "Road Safety Improvement" on the transport portal, in particular, there is an interactive map of Ukraine with the designation of all infrastructure facilities that have been introduced to improve road safety. In addition, there is data about the performers and the status of these objects.

