Economy

17:22 28.01.2021

Ukraine interested in boosting container traffic with Lithuania – minister

2 min read
Ukraine interested in boosting container traffic with Lithuania – minister

Increasing the volume of container traffic is one of the key priorities of cooperation with Lithuania, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy has said.

According to a report of the Ministry of Infrastructure on its website on Thursday, during the video meeting of Krykliy with Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Marius Skuodis the prospects of Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation in the field of infrastructure, participation in international logistics projects, as well as attracting additional cargo flows were discussed.

The ministers stressed the importance of continuing work together to attract additional freight traffic on the railway and create favorable and competitive conditions for this.

Among positive examples, Krykliy took the Viking combined transport train, which connects the infrastructure of the sea lines of the Baltic region with the similar infrastructure of the Black Sea, as an example.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, by the end of 2020, the volume of container traffic between the two countries by this train increased by 21% compared to the pre-crisis 2019.

"Increasing the volume of container traffic is one of the key priorities of cooperation with Lithuania," Krykliy said.

He also said that the current quota of permits for international trucking with Lithuania meets the needs of Ukrainian haulers. At the same time, the minister welcomed the decision of both sides to work out a draft protocol on amendments to the agreement between the governments of both countries on the liberalization of bilateral and transit traffic in the future.

 

Tags: #krykliy #lithuania
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:02 13.01.2021
Lithuanian govt awards 2020 Freedom Prize to ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya

Lithuanian govt awards 2020 Freedom Prize to ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya

14:20 23.12.2020
Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

13:05 23.12.2020
Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

18:34 22.12.2020
Krykliy invites Turkey's Gulermak to participate in investment projects in Ukraine's transport sector

Krykliy invites Turkey's Gulermak to participate in investment projects in Ukraine's transport sector

17:05 18.12.2020
Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

17:59 11.12.2020
Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

14:23 12.11.2020
Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

13:45 12.11.2020
Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

13:17 12.11.2020
During Lithuania's presidency of Council of EU in 2027, EU could declare Ukraine as candidate for membership – Ambassador of Lithuania

During Lithuania's presidency of Council of EU in 2027, EU could declare Ukraine as candidate for membership – Ambassador of Lithuania

19:16 10.11.2020
Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada passes bill on Economic Security Bureau

Rada refuses to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

British American Tobacco loses appeal on AMCU fine, may seek intl arbitration

LATEST

Rada passes bill on Economic Security Bureau

Naftogaz informs Ukrnafta's minor shareholders about plan to hold shareholders' meeting as soon as possible – source

Rada refuses to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Profile committee approves Vitrenko's candidacy for Energy Minister post – Gerus

Profile committee approves Vitrenko's candidacy for Energy Minister post

PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

American Chamber of Commerce asks Zelensky to take control over implementation of memo with 'green' investors

UZ-Cargo cuts cost of using Ukrzaliznytsia cars for Feb by UAH 100

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD