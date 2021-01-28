Ukraine interested in boosting container traffic with Lithuania – minister

Increasing the volume of container traffic is one of the key priorities of cooperation with Lithuania, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy has said.

According to a report of the Ministry of Infrastructure on its website on Thursday, during the video meeting of Krykliy with Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Marius Skuodis the prospects of Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation in the field of infrastructure, participation in international logistics projects, as well as attracting additional cargo flows were discussed.

The ministers stressed the importance of continuing work together to attract additional freight traffic on the railway and create favorable and competitive conditions for this.

Among positive examples, Krykliy took the Viking combined transport train, which connects the infrastructure of the sea lines of the Baltic region with the similar infrastructure of the Black Sea, as an example.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, by the end of 2020, the volume of container traffic between the two countries by this train increased by 21% compared to the pre-crisis 2019.

"Increasing the volume of container traffic is one of the key priorities of cooperation with Lithuania," Krykliy said.

He also said that the current quota of permits for international trucking with Lithuania meets the needs of Ukrainian haulers. At the same time, the minister welcomed the decision of both sides to work out a draft protocol on amendments to the agreement between the governments of both countries on the liberalization of bilateral and transit traffic in the future.