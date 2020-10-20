Investments

17:19 20.10.2020

Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

2 min read
Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance public private partnership (PPP) projects, including co-financing of concession projects for airports and railway stations.

As Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said during the panel discussion entitled "Privatization and Concession in Transport in 2020-2021: Next Steps" held in Kyiv on Tuesday, a team of specialists from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) completed a preliminary analysis of the possibility of transferring some airports to concession.

"It is planned that they will be able to get access to public co-financing through a special airport fund. The source of the fund will be primarily the excise tax on aviation fuel, which will allow the restoration of two regional airports every year," Krykliy said.

According to the minister, before the creation of the fund, Ukraine is already implementing the PPP concept, when the state provides funding for the restoration of the runway, and a private investor invests in the renewal of the terminal. According to this model, the airport in Dnipro is being built and the airport in Zakarpattia region is planned.

In addition, Krykliy said that now the possibility of opening a railway fund is being studied, which can become a source of payments for operational readiness for the implementation of the concession of stations and other PPP projects, and can also speed up the process of updating the passenger rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tags: #krykliy #transport #infrastructure_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:57 30.09.2020
Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

15:55 28.09.2020
Infrastructure Ministry to attract UAH 3.8 bln of investments by transferring seven railway stations to concession

Infrastructure Ministry to attract UAH 3.8 bln of investments by transferring seven railway stations to concession

14:49 24.09.2020
Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

16:48 17.09.2020
Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

11:10 19.08.2020
Ukraine should promote use of e-vehicles, create conditions for their production – Krykliy

Ukraine should promote use of e-vehicles, create conditions for their production – Krykliy

18:39 17.08.2020
Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

17:39 07.08.2020
Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

18:50 03.08.2020
Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

17:29 31.07.2020
SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

10:05 13.07.2020
Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

LATEST

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Danish upholstered furniture maker Hjort Knudsen to invest EUR 11 mln in new plant in Rivne

Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Ukraine-Indonesia company to launch pharmaceutical production worth $1 mln in Kyiv region by year end

Technological holding TECHIIA to invest $200 mln in building Ecotechnopark with data center in Kherson region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD