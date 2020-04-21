Economy

10:58 21.04.2020

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

1 min read
Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy expects provision of financial support to Ukrzaliznytsia in the amount of UAH 4-5 billion from the funds received from Gazprom, he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the minister, financial support on behalf of the state will be the most liquid aid for Ukrzaliznytsia in the current situation, taking into account the previously downgraded rating of the company by S&P Global Ratings to "CCC" with a negative outlook.

"Part of funds from Gazprom, which goes to Naftogaz, will be transferred to the budget in the form of dividends, we expect to receive a certain amount that will be provided to support Ukrzaliznytsia. But not just to close the current problems, but to order wagons, trains, etc. in the domestic market," the minister emphasized.

Krykliy also said that the Ministry of Infrastructure plans to receive about UAH 4-5 billion of targeted financing for Ukrzaliznytsia.

"We expect that these funds will arrive this year, and will be distributed by the end of the year," he stressed.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #krykliy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:26 10.04.2020
S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

18:28 07.04.2020
Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

18:05 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

15:08 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

13:21 12.03.2020
Ukraine discusses restriction of air travel with Germany and France

Ukraine discusses restriction of air travel with Germany and France

17:04 20.02.2020
Ukrainian Danube Navigation introduces ultrasonic impact treatment technology – Infrastructure minister

Ukrainian Danube Navigation introduces ultrasonic impact treatment technology – Infrastructure minister

15:19 11.02.2020
Ukraine's infrastructure minister to meet with Poland's counterpart to discuss expansion of transport quotas for Ukraine

Ukraine's infrastructure minister to meet with Poland's counterpart to discuss expansion of transport quotas for Ukraine

10:24 06.02.2020
Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

17:51 05.02.2020
Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

16:29 05.02.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

LATEST

Darnitsa forms strategic stockpile of raw materials needed for production of critically important medicines

Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

New program with IMF will partially cover budget deficit, unblock possibility of entering foreign borrowing markets – expert

Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

В Винницкой области зарегистрированы 97 случаев заражения COVID-19 среди медиков

Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD