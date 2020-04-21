Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy expects provision of financial support to Ukrzaliznytsia in the amount of UAH 4-5 billion from the funds received from Gazprom, he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the minister, financial support on behalf of the state will be the most liquid aid for Ukrzaliznytsia in the current situation, taking into account the previously downgraded rating of the company by S&P Global Ratings to "CCC" with a negative outlook.

"Part of funds from Gazprom, which goes to Naftogaz, will be transferred to the budget in the form of dividends, we expect to receive a certain amount that will be provided to support Ukrzaliznytsia. But not just to close the current problems, but to order wagons, trains, etc. in the domestic market," the minister emphasized.

Krykliy also said that the Ministry of Infrastructure plans to receive about UAH 4-5 billion of targeted financing for Ukrzaliznytsia.

"We expect that these funds will arrive this year, and will be distributed by the end of the year," he stressed.