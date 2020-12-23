Economy

13:05 23.12.2020

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

2 min read
The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine expects that in 2021 the volume of transit of goods through the territory of Ukraine will recover to the level of 2019.

"We are waiting for the resumption, growth of transit. We would definitely recover to the level of 2019. But in order for it to grow, we need the economies of countries that send goods to each other develop," Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister also said that the pandemic has fundamentally changed communications between countries.

"Probably, the greatest positive thing from the coronavirus, so to speak, is that we switched to more dynamic communications, including on the creation of digital transport corridors. If a year ago the issue of digital corridors, uniform transport rules and a single document was considered a prospect, which we must strive for, now digitalization is a necessity," he said.

According to Krykliy, this is the only way the countries participating in the East-Europe transit traffic will be able to build alternative transport corridors that will develop through a digital tool, information exchange and through the interaction of all operators participating in these intermodal transportation, in order to eventually become competitive with Russia.

Tags: #krykliy #transit
