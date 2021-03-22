Facts

12:16 22.03.2021

'Ukraine 30. Small and Medium Business and the State' all-Ukrainian forum takes break for three weeks due to lockdown in Kyiv

'Ukraine 30. Small and Medium Business and the State' all-Ukrainian forum takes break for three weeks due to lockdown in Kyiv

The organizers of the weekly all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Small and Medium Business and the State" are taking a three-week break due to enhanced quarantine in Kyiv.

"The All-Ukrainian Forum is taking a break for three weeks due to the introduction of a number of quarantine restrictions in Kyiv. We care about the health of the participants and guests of the event," reads a message posted on Facebook.

