'Ukraine 30. Small and Medium Business and the State' all-Ukrainian forum takes break for three weeks due to lockdown in Kyiv

The organizers of the weekly all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Small and Medium Business and the State" are taking a three-week break due to enhanced quarantine in Kyiv.

"The All-Ukrainian Forum is taking a break for three weeks due to the introduction of a number of quarantine restrictions in Kyiv. We care about the health of the participants and guests of the event," reads a message posted on Facebook.