UNICEF developing five-year child protection program for Ukraine – head of office

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is developing a five-year program for Ukraine in child protection, Head of UNICEF office in Ukraine Murat Sahin has said.

"Over the next five years, we will support Ukraine's agenda until 2030. Once again, I want to emphasize to the President, the First Lady that we are now developing a strategy for five years, based on Ukraine's priorities. First of all, we would like everyone children were vaccinated as part of the first stage of this program," he said at the Ukraine 30. Children's Summit all-Ukrainian forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In addition, according to him, it is necessary to provide every child with the opportunity to get an education. Due to this, the second phase of the program will focus on developing tools that will allow all children to realize their potential and move on to working life in Ukraine.

The third component of the program provides support for children with special needs.

In turn, Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Henrietta Fore in her address called on Ukraine to accelerate the vaccination of citizens against coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to reduce the risks of the pandemic's impact on children.

She also drew attention to the problems of children who have suffered from the armed conflict in the east of the country.