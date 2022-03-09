Evacuation from Izyum almost disrupted due to Russian side, about 250 out of 5,000 people evacuated – Syniehubov

Due to the ongoing Russian shelling, the evacuation from Izyum of Kharkiv region has actually been disrupted, Рead of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

"The evacuation of people from Izyum was actually disrupted due to non-compliance with the conditions by the Russian side. Shelling continues in the city all day. Dozens of buses that left for the residents did not get into the city," Syniehubov said in his Telegram channel.

He said that only about 250 people were evacuated.

In addition, it was not possible to deliver humanitarian aid to Izyum.

"The humanitarian convoy with food, water, warm clothes and other essentials also did not reach the city. The city is practically destroyed. There is no electricity, gas, heat, water. Mobile communications, the Internet, radio, television do not work in Izyum. Everyone is in shelters. Local authorities traveled to the storage facilities to notify people about the evacuation," Syniehubov said.

He accused the Russian occupiers of terrorizing the civilian population.

"According to preliminary data, more than 5,000 people need to be evacuated! No food, no water, no heat! This is terror by the Russian occupier against the civilian population of Ukraine," Syniehubov said.