Facts

19:43 09.03.2022

Evacuation from Izyum almost disrupted due to Russian side, about 250 out of 5,000 people evacuated – Syniehubov

1 min read

Due to the ongoing Russian shelling, the evacuation from Izyum of Kharkiv region has actually been disrupted, Рead of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

"The evacuation of people from Izyum was actually disrupted due to non-compliance with the conditions by the Russian side. Shelling continues in the city all day. Dozens of buses that left for the residents did not get into the city," Syniehubov said in his Telegram channel.

He said that only about 250 people were evacuated.

In addition, it was not possible to deliver humanitarian aid to Izyum.

"The humanitarian convoy with food, water, warm clothes and other essentials also did not reach the city. The city is practically destroyed. There is no electricity, gas, heat, water. Mobile communications, the Internet, radio, television do not work in Izyum. Everyone is in shelters. Local authorities traveled to the storage facilities to notify people about the evacuation," Syniehubov said.

He accused the Russian occupiers of terrorizing the civilian population.

"According to preliminary data, more than 5,000 people need to be evacuated! No food, no water, no heat! This is terror by the Russian occupier against the civilian population of Ukraine," Syniehubov said.

Tags: #break #evacation #izyum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:05 09.03.2022
Children, caregivers of orphanage evacuated from Vorzel – local authorities

Children, caregivers of orphanage evacuated from Vorzel – local authorities

19:23 09.03.2022
Buses with evacuated residents of Kyiv region's settlements most affected by Russian invasion start to arrive in Kyiv – Emergency Service

Buses with evacuated residents of Kyiv region's settlements most affected by Russian invasion start to arrive in Kyiv – Emergency Service

18:16 09.03.2022
About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

17:25 09.03.2022
Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

13:32 09.03.2022
Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, 1 policeman killed, 2 persons wounded – National Police

Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, 1 policeman killed, 2 persons wounded – National Police

13:27 09.03.2022
Evacuation of civilian population starts in Kyiv region - head of regional military administration

Evacuation of civilian population starts in Kyiv region - head of regional military administration

12:19 09.03.2022
Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, one policeman killed – National Police

Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, one policeman killed – National Police

15:06 08.03.2022
There is 'green corridor' from Sumy, no 100% security on road – local administration

There is 'green corridor' from Sumy, no 100% security on road – local administration

14:22 08.03.2022
Message about capture of Izyum by Russian occupiers is not true – Arestovych

Message about capture of Izyum by Russian occupiers is not true – Arestovych

13:01 08.03.2022
Some 520 people evacuated from Puscha-Vodytsia, they placed in kindergartens – local authorities

Some 520 people evacuated from Puscha-Vodytsia, they placed in kindergartens – local authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

Airstrikes in Zhytomyr region kill ten people, two of them babies – PGO

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

LATEST

For two days, Ukrainian air defense destroys eight air targets in Kyiv region, JFO area – AFU Air Forces Command

Russian Armed Forces preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities – AFU General Staff

H&M Group will donate EUR1.5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine

Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

France allocates EUR 100 mln to help Ukraine, neighboring countries – MFA

CERT-UA warns about mass distribution of malicious software

Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Over 40,000 women, children from all over Ukraine managed to be taken out in day – Arakhamia

France provides 20 tonnes of aid for policemen, war-affected residents of Kyiv region – Social Policy Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD