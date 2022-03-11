Facts

19:46 11.03.2022

Russia disrupts evacuation from Izyum – Syniehubov

On March 11, the "green corridor" for the evacuation of residents from Izyum in Kharkiv region could not be launched due to the incessant Russian shelling, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

"Today Russia disrupted the evacuation from Izyum. We prepared 20 buses and everything necessary. A 'green corridor' was created, but due to the shelling of the occupiers, it was not launched. The city of Izyum was left without electricity, heat, water, communications," Syniehubov said in his Telegram channel.

As reported, on March 9, the evacuation from Izyum was also practically disrupted due to incessant shelling, about 250 people out of 5,000 in need of evacuation were displaced.

