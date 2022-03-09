Facts

17:25 09.03.2022

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

1 min read
Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

Russian occupiers disrupted the evacuation of civilians from Bucha and Hostomel, Bucha City Council reports.

"It is impossible to evacuate residents from Bucha and Hostomel today. It was not possible to reach an agreement with the occupiers: 50 buses remain blocked," the message says.

At the same time, the city council informed that the evacuation from Vorzel continues: the drivers have already made the second rescue round and are transporting residents to Kyiv.

Tags: #kyiv #break #evacuation #region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:51 09.03.2022
Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

16:34 09.03.2022
Ambassadors of Poland, Turkey and Apostolic Nuncio continue to work in Kyiv

Ambassadors of Poland, Turkey and Apostolic Nuncio continue to work in Kyiv

16:33 09.03.2022
Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky

Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky

15:28 09.03.2022
Fighting going on in Chernihiv region, occupiers robbing civilians – task force

Fighting going on in Chernihiv region, occupiers robbing civilians – task force

15:07 09.03.2022
Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky

Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky

15:02 09.03.2022
Invaders prevent humanitarian convoy from entering part of Zaporizhia region controlled by them - regional military administration

Invaders prevent humanitarian convoy from entering part of Zaporizhia region controlled by them - regional military administration

14:36 09.03.2022
Evacuation from Izium did not start due to ongoing shelling - Synehubov

Evacuation from Izium did not start due to ongoing shelling - Synehubov

13:32 09.03.2022
Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, 1 policeman killed, 2 persons wounded – National Police

Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, 1 policeman killed, 2 persons wounded – National Police

13:27 09.03.2022
Evacuation of civilian population starts in Kyiv region - head of regional military administration

Evacuation of civilian population starts in Kyiv region - head of regional military administration

13:26 09.03.2022
Red Cross returns its rep to Kyiv – talk of Shmyhal with ICRC president

Red Cross returns its rep to Kyiv – talk of Shmyhal with ICRC president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

As result of air attack by Russian troops, children's hospital in Mariupol destroyed – local authorities

LATEST

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

Polish Senate urges EU member states to support Ukraine's integration into EU – resolution

About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

Fedorov urges PayPall to start full-fledged work in Ukraine

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD