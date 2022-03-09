Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

Russian occupiers disrupted the evacuation of civilians from Bucha and Hostomel, Bucha City Council reports.

"It is impossible to evacuate residents from Bucha and Hostomel today. It was not possible to reach an agreement with the occupiers: 50 buses remain blocked," the message says.

At the same time, the city council informed that the evacuation from Vorzel continues: the drivers have already made the second rescue round and are transporting residents to Kyiv.