16:00 27.07.2021

Zelensky to open first day of Ukraine 30. Decentralization forum

On Wednesday, July 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the first day of the Ukraine 30. Decentralization forum, the forum's press service said.

In addition, the first day of the forum will also be attended by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal; First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Economy Minister Oleksiy Liubchenko; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov; Minister of Development Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov; Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Roman Leschenko; Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as well as representatives of the public, experts and representatives of international organizations.

On the first day, the forum participants will discuss the application of the European Charter of Local Government as the basis for decentralization, decentralization of powers, digitalization and the Administrative Service Centres, as well as the decentralization of Donbas in the context of the Minsk agreements.

