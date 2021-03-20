Facts

17:08 20.03.2021

Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

3 min read
Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose economic sanctions against ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and 26 other ex-officials as logical and at the same time strange, since this has not been done since 2014.

"[...] at the meeting of the NSDC, the proposals of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Security Service were supported on the application of personal sanctions, in particular, blocking all assets and property, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, depriving all state awards in relation to the following persons: Serhiy Abisov; Mykola Azarov; Serhiy Aksionov; Oleksandr Bobkov; Valeriy Hrytsay; Kostiantyn Zatulin; Petro Zyma; Andriy Ivantsov; Oleh Kirilin; Vadym Kolesnichenko; Volodymyr Kostiantynov; Serhiy Kurchenko; Serhiy Kusiuk; Pavlo Lebediev; Leonid Pasichnyk; Oleksandr Piddubov; Natalia Poklonska; Viktor Pshonka; Dmytro Salamatin; Ihor Sorkin; Dmytro Tabachnyk; Mykola Tkachenko; Mykola Fidorian; Mykola Fiskov; Oleksandr Cherpinsky; Olha Checherimova and Viktor Yanukovych. We expect and support the introduction of sanctions against individuals from Europe, the United States or other international partners, so this decision of the NSDC can be described in two words - logical. And strange," the president said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Friday, March 19.

Zelensky called it logical that Ukraine is also introducing such sanctions and considers it strange that it has not been done since 2014.

"Also regarding the last person on the list - Yanukovych. Due to the court decision, which found him guilty of committing high treason, all of his decrees during his presidency will be audited and analyzed on the presence of decisions that may threaten security and the interests of Ukraine," the president said.

As reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed economic sanctions against a number of former high-ranking officials and individuals who are helping to strengthen the occupation regime in Crimea and Donbas.

As the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said at a briefing on results of the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine introduced a maximum amount of sanctions provided for by the current legislation against the following persons: Serhiy Abisov; Mykola Azarov; Serhiy Aksionov; Oleksandr Bobkov; Valeriy Hrytsay; Kostiantyn Zatulin; Petro Zyma; Andriy Ivantsov; Oleh Kirilin; Vadym Kolesnichenko; Volodymyr Kostiantynov; Serhiy Kurchenko; Serhiy Kusiuk; Pavlo Lebediev; Leonid Pasichnyk; Oleksandr Piddubov; Natalia Poklonska; Viktor Pshonka; Dmytro Salamatin; Ihor Sorkin; Dmytro Tabachnyk; Mykola Tkachenko; Mykola Fidorian; Mykola Fiskov; Oleksandr Cherpinsky; Olha Checherimova and Viktor Yanukovych.

Tags: #zelensky #yanukovych #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

12:37 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

11:45 20.03.2021
Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

09:09 20.03.2021
Ukraine imposes most severe sanctions against 19 subsoil companies from Golden Derrick case

Ukraine imposes most severe sanctions against 19 subsoil companies from Golden Derrick case

17:57 18.03.2021
Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

16:33 18.03.2021
Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

12:00 16.03.2021
Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

16:41 15.03.2021
Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

15:16 15.03.2021
First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

15:44 13.03.2021
Servant of People to ask Zelensky to run for second presidential term

Servant of People to ask Zelensky to run for second presidential term

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

Ukraine imposes most severe sanctions against 19 subsoil companies from Golden Derrick case

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

LATEST

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Local authorities should develop measures to support citizens, businesses during lockdown - Zelensky

Gerashchenko speaks about organ transplant system development in Ukraine

Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD