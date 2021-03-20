Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose economic sanctions against ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and 26 other ex-officials as logical and at the same time strange, since this has not been done since 2014.

"[...] at the meeting of the NSDC, the proposals of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Security Service were supported on the application of personal sanctions, in particular, blocking all assets and property, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, depriving all state awards in relation to the following persons: Serhiy Abisov; Mykola Azarov; Serhiy Aksionov; Oleksandr Bobkov; Valeriy Hrytsay; Kostiantyn Zatulin; Petro Zyma; Andriy Ivantsov; Oleh Kirilin; Vadym Kolesnichenko; Volodymyr Kostiantynov; Serhiy Kurchenko; Serhiy Kusiuk; Pavlo Lebediev; Leonid Pasichnyk; Oleksandr Piddubov; Natalia Poklonska; Viktor Pshonka; Dmytro Salamatin; Ihor Sorkin; Dmytro Tabachnyk; Mykola Tkachenko; Mykola Fidorian; Mykola Fiskov; Oleksandr Cherpinsky; Olha Checherimova and Viktor Yanukovych. We expect and support the introduction of sanctions against individuals from Europe, the United States or other international partners, so this decision of the NSDC can be described in two words - logical. And strange," the president said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Friday, March 19.

Zelensky called it logical that Ukraine is also introducing such sanctions and considers it strange that it has not been done since 2014.

"Also regarding the last person on the list - Yanukovych. Due to the court decision, which found him guilty of committing high treason, all of his decrees during his presidency will be audited and analyzed on the presence of decisions that may threaten security and the interests of Ukraine," the president said.

As reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed economic sanctions against a number of former high-ranking officials and individuals who are helping to strengthen the occupation regime in Crimea and Donbas.

