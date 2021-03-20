Facts

11:06 20.03.2021

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Over the past day, 11,628 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health reports.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 104,342 people have been vaccinated, of which 104,341 people received one dose, one person completed vaccination (received two doses).

Vaccinations are carried out by 210 mobile immunization teams.

As of March 19, 2021, some 297,742 people have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

