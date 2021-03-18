Facts

10:24 18.03.2021

OSCE SMM records 30 ceasefire violations, one explosion in Donbas per day

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine has recorded a decrease in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas over the previous day, according to the website of the international organization.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 30 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 93 ceasefire violations in the region," the international organization said in its daily report for March 17.

However, in Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation.

At the same time, the observers heard one undetermined explosion, close to the Donetsk Filtration Station, near the time of the transfer of workers between Yasynuvata and the station.

In addition, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

It is reported that the Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near non-government-controlled Spartak, Donetsk region.

As noted in the OSCE, after the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, 2020, at which an agreement was reached on additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, from 00:01 on July 27, 2020 to the present, the SMM has recorded at least 11,000 ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including 4,478 explosion, 1,496 undetermined ammunition flown, 125 muzzle flashes, 63 flares, as well as at least 6,291 bursts and shots.

