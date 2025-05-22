Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the lack of signals on the front from the Russian side about a ceasefire.

"Unfortunately, the Russians are not giving signals about a ceasefire. And they are not ready to end the war yet," he said in an evening video address on Wednesday.

The President noted that all forms of pressure, all work with partners to put pressure on Russia is absolutely necessary.

"Pressure is convincing, pressure on the battlefield, pressure in the economy. And that is what sanctions are for. Pressure in politics. I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also reported that Russian assault operations are continuing, so Ukrainian forces are continuing all necessary combat activity.

"The situation is most heated in Donetsk region, especially the Pokrovsk direction. We continue active actions in Kursk and Belgorod regions. This is the defense of Sumy region, this is the defense of Kharkiv region. Our defense is active and effective," he stressed.

The President noted that since the beginning of the Kursk operation in August, the Russian army has suffered serious losses. In particular, more than 63,000 casualties were wounded in Kursk region alone.

In addition, according to him, the Ukrainian forces managed to significantly replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.

"Another fundamental thing. We are preparing the exchange. In fact, reports are made every day. We must release all our people, of course. We are checking information on each surname. We are trying to do the maximum possible," he said.