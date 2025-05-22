Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:20 22.05.2025

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the lack of signals on the front from the Russian side about a ceasefire.

"Unfortunately, the Russians are not giving signals about a ceasefire. And they are not ready to end the war yet," he said in an evening video address on Wednesday.

The President noted that all forms of pressure, all work with partners to put pressure on Russia is absolutely necessary.

"Pressure is convincing, pressure on the battlefield, pressure in the economy. And that is what sanctions are for. Pressure in politics. I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also reported that Russian assault operations are continuing, so Ukrainian forces are continuing all necessary combat activity.

"The situation is most heated in Donetsk region, especially the Pokrovsk direction. We continue active actions in Kursk and Belgorod regions. This is the defense of Sumy region, this is the defense of Kharkiv region. Our defense is active and effective," he stressed.

The President noted that since the beginning of the Kursk operation in August, the Russian army has suffered serious losses. In particular, more than 63,000 casualties were wounded in Kursk region alone.

In addition, according to him, the Ukrainian forces managed to significantly replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.

"Another fundamental thing. We are preparing the exchange. In fact, reports are made every day. We must release all our people, of course. We are checking information on each surname. We are trying to do the maximum possible," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ceasefire

MORE ABOUT

14:31 22.05.2025
Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

18:28 21.05.2025
Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

13:45 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

19:40 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

17:49 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

16:46 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

16:28 20.05.2025
Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

11:15 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

10:53 20.05.2025
Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

10:50 20.05.2025
If Russia puts forward unrealistic conditions for ceasefire, it will deserve additional sanctions - Zelenskyy after his talk with Trump

If Russia puts forward unrealistic conditions for ceasefire, it will deserve additional sanctions - Zelenskyy after his talk with Trump

HOT NEWS

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Putin says Russian troops currently working on creating buffer zone along border with Ukraine

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Macron prior to his visit to China: We have common goal - ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Motor Sich assets worth UAH 500 million blocked

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

Russia hacks surveillance cameras on European borders to disrupt aid to Ukraine – media

AD
AD