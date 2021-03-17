Facts

17:48 17.03.2021

Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

2 min read
Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

All persons who are involved in organizing the political persecution of fifth president of Ukraine, MP (the European Solidarity faction) Petro Poroshenko, will sooner or later be held accountable for this, the lawyers of the MP said during a briefing at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the press service of the European Solidarity on Wednesday, Poroshenko's representatives noted that law enforcement agencies, pursuant to court decisions, were forced to resume proceedings on deliberately false reports of a crime, as well as against the security forces of the State Bureau of Investigations, that organized the storming of Ivan Honchar museum.

"This is about a shameful storming of Honchar Museum, where a collection of paintings by Poroshenko's wife was exhibited, and there were violations of the law. On the fact of violation of the rights of lawyers, by the decision of the panel of judges of the judicial chamber of Kyiv Court of Appeal, this criminal proceeding was registered by the Prosecutor General's Office," lawyer Ihor Holovan said.

He clarified that the Prosecutor General's Office on March 12 registered criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the rights of lawyers during the storming of Honchar Museum.

Holovan also noted that Shevchenkivsky court forced law enforcement officers to reopen the investigation, which was closed in December 2020, on a false report of a crime against a group of MPs from the Opposition Platform - For Life, in particular, Nestor Shufrych and Renat Kuzmin, who accused U.S. Presidents Biden and Obama, as well as Poroshenko.

"We are talking about a well-known fact, when a group of MPs headed by Kuzmin made a famous statement that current U.S. President Biden, as well as fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and their accomplices Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama committed 'theft of $100 billion'," Holovan said.

The lawyer said that at one time the National Police also closed proceedings against Andriy Portnov, who initiated a number of cases against Poroshenko.

"We immediately raised a question with law enforcement agencies that Portnov had filed deliberately false reports of a crime. Accordingly, criminal proceedings were registered," Holovan said.

Tags: #lawyers #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:28 15.03.2021
Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

10:27 04.03.2021
Poroshenko demands Zelensky return state guards to Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate ex-head Burba, who testified in 'Wagner members' case

Poroshenko demands Zelensky return state guards to Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate ex-head Burba, who testified in 'Wagner members' case

18:31 02.03.2021
There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

12:41 27.02.2021
Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

19:53 18.02.2021
Yanukovych's lawyers fail to appear in Kyiv's court for considering their own claim

Yanukovych's lawyers fail to appear in Kyiv's court for considering their own claim

15:18 09.02.2021
NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

16:47 30.01.2021
Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

13:00 27.01.2021
Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

15:24 07.01.2021
Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

13:25 05.01.2021
Poroshenko offers congratulations on anniversary of Tomos signing

Poroshenko offers congratulations on anniversary of Tomos signing

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

LATEST

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

Prosecutor General: issue of returning funds stolen by Lazarenko to Ukraine is not that easy

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD