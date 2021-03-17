Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

All persons who are involved in organizing the political persecution of fifth president of Ukraine, MP (the European Solidarity faction) Petro Poroshenko, will sooner or later be held accountable for this, the lawyers of the MP said during a briefing at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the press service of the European Solidarity on Wednesday, Poroshenko's representatives noted that law enforcement agencies, pursuant to court decisions, were forced to resume proceedings on deliberately false reports of a crime, as well as against the security forces of the State Bureau of Investigations, that organized the storming of Ivan Honchar museum.

"This is about a shameful storming of Honchar Museum, where a collection of paintings by Poroshenko's wife was exhibited, and there were violations of the law. On the fact of violation of the rights of lawyers, by the decision of the panel of judges of the judicial chamber of Kyiv Court of Appeal, this criminal proceeding was registered by the Prosecutor General's Office," lawyer Ihor Holovan said.

He clarified that the Prosecutor General's Office on March 12 registered criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the rights of lawyers during the storming of Honchar Museum.

Holovan also noted that Shevchenkivsky court forced law enforcement officers to reopen the investigation, which was closed in December 2020, on a false report of a crime against a group of MPs from the Opposition Platform - For Life, in particular, Nestor Shufrych and Renat Kuzmin, who accused U.S. Presidents Biden and Obama, as well as Poroshenko.

"We are talking about a well-known fact, when a group of MPs headed by Kuzmin made a famous statement that current U.S. President Biden, as well as fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and their accomplices Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama committed 'theft of $100 billion'," Holovan said.

The lawyer said that at one time the National Police also closed proceedings against Andriy Portnov, who initiated a number of cases against Poroshenko.

"We immediately raised a question with law enforcement agencies that Portnov had filed deliberately false reports of a crime. Accordingly, criminal proceedings were registered," Holovan said.