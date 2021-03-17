Facts

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has appealed to the local authorities, if necessary, to strengthen the introduced quarantine restrictions as part of countering the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19.

"Adaptive quarantine continues to operate in Ukraine, which means that local authorities have the right to strengthen quarantine restrictions. Therefore, I urge local leaders not to wait for instructions, but to make the necessary decisions. If you observe an increase in patients, see an increase in hospitalization cases, then introduce additional restrictions," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister noted that if everyone observes anti-epidemiological restrictions and reduces social contacts, then there will be no need to introduce a new lockdown.

At the same time, if most regions enter the "red" zone, the government will be forced to tighten restrictions.

 

