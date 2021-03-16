EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

Ukraine has agreements with EU countries that can share the vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) with it, but the supply schedule of the vaccine to these EU countries was disrupted, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Since last year, we had negotiations and agreements with some EU countries that they will share the vaccine with Ukraine. Specific agreements have been reached. However, the schedule for the supply of vaccines to these EU countries was, in fact, disrupted, respectively, moved and the dates when these countries can share their surplus vaccine with us," he said at a press conference following talks with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister said that this is only one of the potential channels for the supply of the vaccine.

"We are focusing on agreements with direct vaccine manufacturers," he said.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine supports the widest possible access of citizens to safe, high-quality vaccines, regardless of which company produced them.

"The only exception to the rule is the Russian Sputnik vaccine, since Russia has turned it into a hybrid weapon and an instrument of political influence," he said.