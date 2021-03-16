Facts

10:51 16.03.2021

Ukrainian Navy, NATO Mine Countermeasures Group conduct joint training in Black Sea

In the Black Sea, a boat tactical group of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along with the NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2) conducted joint training at sea of the PASSEX type, the ArmyINFORM news agency of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

"The purpose of the training is to work out interaction as part of the multinational tactical formations of the crews of the Ukrainian Navy ships with the Turkish, Romanian and Royal Spanish Navies. All elements of the training are planned and worked out in accordance with the standards and procedures of the Alliance," the agency said in the statement released on Tuesday.

It said that mine countermeasure training was practiced as part of a group of ships, the transfer of cargo on the move, repelling enemy air attack weapons and conducting ship-based combat training in wiring behind the trawls.

"In addition, elements of tactical maneuvering, training in signal production using the international signaling system, and coverage of the maritime situation in areas of intensive civilian navigation have been worked out," the Defense Ministry said.

It also said this is the second PASSEX-type training in 2021 with the participation of the Ukrainian Navy with the Alliance ships, which are taking place to maintain security in the Black Sea region and improve trainability and compatibility when performing joint maritime operations (tasks) as part of multinational tactical groups.

In addition, the Defense Ministry says the main task of the NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (as one of NATO's naval rapid reaction groups) is the search, detection and destruction of sea mines, as well as escorting ships and vessels through minefields.

