Facts

17:00 15.03.2021

Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

1 min read
Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

Newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova has announced plans to establish the Ukrainian House in Washington in 2021.

"In the Ministry of Finance, in addition to the typical Ministry of Finance work itself, my team and I managed to start and successfully create new projects related to public finance – the eData portal, the Startup Fund, and the UkraineInvest office, which are still actively working and developing after I left the Ministry of Finance. Likewise, for Washington, I have a dream, which has already turned into a plan – to establish a permanent Ukrainian House, which will be the main platform for the promotion of Ukrainian narrative, a meeting place for the exchange of ideas of all friends of Ukraine, a place for discussion and promotion of Ukrainian culture," she said in an interview with LB.ua.

According to Markarova, the Ukrainian House will work in synergy with the embassy and will be open to everyone.

"And we will start establishing it this year," she said.

Tags: #ukrainian_house #markarova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:28 10.03.2021
Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

20:11 25.02.2021
Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

18:46 25.02.2021
Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

14:58 30.12.2020
Ukraine receives agrement for appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – Enin

Ukraine receives agrement for appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – Enin

13:29 29.12.2020
Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

11:39 20.11.2020
Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

10:51 29.01.2020
Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

09:39 22.01.2020
New Ukraine's program with IMF could be last one – Finance minister

New Ukraine's program with IMF could be last one – Finance minister

12:18 16.01.2020
No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

14:34 20.12.2019
SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

LATEST

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

Active work on Big restoration project starts in March - Tkachenko

Some 147 historical, architectural reference plans approved – ministry

Prototypes of Neptune system handed over to Ukrainian Navy – Defense Ministry

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD