09:25 02.02.2021

Servant of People may consider Dubinsky's membership in party - Vereschuk

The Servant of the People party may consider the issue of membership of MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, expelled from its parliamentary faction, Iryna Vereschuk, MP of the Servant of the People faction, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence said.

"I addressed the party leader Oleksandr Korniyenko about this. A meeting of party members will take place in the near future. He [Dubinsky] is the head of Kyiv region organization, and this issue will also be resolved," Vereschuk said on the air of the "Svoboda Slova" (Freedom of Speech) program on the ICTV channel on Monday evening, February 1.

Answering the question of the presenter whether there is a threat of other MPs' leaving the faction and termination of the "mono-majority" existence, she said: "I would express my subjective position: I believe that they will not leave and will work in the faction."

