Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid operational-tactical group

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed in Donbas on Friday evening, the press service of the Skhid (East) operational-tactical group said.

"Today, March 12, not far from the village of Maryinka, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid tactical group, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. As a result of hostile sniper fire, one Ukrainian soldier received injuries incompatible with life," the operational-tactical group Skhid said on Facebook on Saturday night.

The report notes that the OSCE representatives were notified of the facts of ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side in the JCCC.