Facts

18:32 12.03.2021

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

2 min read
The Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has initiated a pretrial investigation against officials of public authorities on the fact of committing high treason in 2008-2010.

The SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine that the law enforcers are investigating, in particular, the circumstances of the preparation and signing of the "Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the Stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Territory of Ukraine until 2042" dated April 21, 2010, regulations and procedures during its approval by the MPs of the Verkhovna Rada. According to preliminary data from the investigation, the signing of this document led to an increase in the number of personnel of military formations and special services of Russia involved in the annexation of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in 2014.

The SBU said that with the aim of a comprehensive, complete and impartial investigation of the circumstances of the criminal proceedings, appropriate investigative and procedural actions are currently being carried out.

As reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said the SBU will check the circumstances of the vote in 2010 on the ratification of Kharkiv agreements on the extension of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's stay in Crimea until 2042, if there are grounds, criminal proceedings will be initiated under the article on treason in relation to the MPs of the sixth convocation.

