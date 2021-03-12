Merkel to take part in opening of fourth German-Ukrainian Forum

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak at the beginning of the fourth Ukrainian-German economic forum, which will be held on March 19.

"Together with high-ranking speakers from Ukraine and Germany, we want to raise current topics and put them up for discussion in several panels. President of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry Eric Schweitzer will open the conference together with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal," says the forum program.

Merkel's speech is scheduled for 10:00 on Friday.

According to the organizers, the German-Ukrainian business forum serves as a platform for the discussion and development of economic relations between Germany and Ukraine. It is intended for business and political decision makers in Germany and Ukraine. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, the forum will be held digitally with live broadcast from the German Business House in Berlin.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany announced that within the framework of the forum, international experts of the highest level in four consecutive panels will discuss the topics of industrial development and digitalization, energy and renewable energy, food processing and agriculture, as well as logistics and infrastructure. Ukrainian ministers from the aforementioned sectors, as well as representatives of German politics and international economics, are invited to participate in the discussion.

The forum is organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, UkraineInvest, the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany in cooperation with the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Ukraine) and the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.