Facts

19:38 25.06.2024

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

1 min read
After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

After the de-occupation, the Crimean Peninsula will join a large European nation as part of Ukraine, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva has said.

"As we always say, it started with Crimea, and it must end with Crimea. […] When we select certain theses for our people in Crimea, we always say that Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014 but legally remains a component of the Ukrainian state, just like entire Ukraine, will join a large European nation after the de-occupation," she said during the Third International Forum of the Crimea Platform Expert Network on Tuesday.

Tasheva emphasized the importance of communication and support for Ukrainian citizens who are staying on the occupied territories.

Tags: #forum #tasheva #crimea

MORE ABOUT

21:14 25.06.2024
ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

21:08 24.06.2024
We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

13:55 19.06.2024
Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

17:02 17.06.2024
In a month and a half, Ukrainian Defense Forces hit about 15 enemy air defense systems in Crimea - AFU Stratcom

In a month and a half, Ukrainian Defense Forces hit about 15 enemy air defense systems in Crimea - AFU Stratcom

15:51 14.06.2024
Investment climate, European integration, reforms. UBA held the First Investment Forum

Investment climate, European integration, reforms. UBA held the First Investment Forum

19:19 07.06.2024
First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

12:55 06.06.2024
Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

09:38 31.05.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit ferry crossing of Russian invaders in Crimea – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit ferry crossing of Russian invaders in Crimea – AFU General Staff

11:14 30.05.2024
Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

18:32 29.05.2024
June 12 - Forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” - new business opportunities

June 12 - Forum “Grain. Pigs. Meat” - new business opportunities

AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

LATEST

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

AD
AD
AD
AD