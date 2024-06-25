After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

After the de-occupation, the Crimean Peninsula will join a large European nation as part of Ukraine, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva has said.

"As we always say, it started with Crimea, and it must end with Crimea. […] When we select certain theses for our people in Crimea, we always say that Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014 but legally remains a component of the Ukrainian state, just like entire Ukraine, will join a large European nation after the de-occupation," she said during the Third International Forum of the Crimea Platform Expert Network on Tuesday.

Tasheva emphasized the importance of communication and support for Ukrainian citizens who are staying on the occupied territories.