Facts

10:03 12.03.2021

Ukraine's human rights situation continues to worsen due to hostilities, COVID-19 pandemic – OHCHR

3 min read
Ukraine's human rights situation continues to worsen due to hostilities, COVID-19 pandemic – OHCHR

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) notes a significant improvement in the security situation in eastern Ukraine compared to the previous reporting period after the agreement to strengthen the ceasefire regime came into force on July 27, 2020, according to a new report from the Office.

Three civilians were injured as a result of active hostilities during this reporting period and no one was killed. However, OHCHR is concerned about the persistent high number of civilian casualties, including children, caused by mine explosions and explosive remnants of war, said head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to her, during the reporting period, eight people were killed (seven men and one woman) and another 28 were injured (20 men, five boys and three women). Two more civilians, including a girl, were injured in an accident involving a military vehicle. OHCHR recorded four attacks on civilian targets, none of which resulted in damage, compared to 72 in the previous six months.

Bogner stressed that the restrictions associated with COVID-19 continue to be a heavy burden for civilians who need to cross the contact line. "From August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, the number of crossings of the contact line in both directions decreased by 96 per cent compared with the same period in 2019-2020 (294,000 and 7,117,000 crossings, respectively). Women and older persons, who comprised the majority of those crossing before the COVID-19 lockdown, were particularly affected," she said.

The head of the monitoring mission added that restrictions on freedom of movement across the contact line especially affect pensioners who live in the territory not controlled by the Ukrainian government, since they face problems with access to pensions, it is difficult for families to register the birth of children. "According to OHCHR estimates, up to 65,000 children do not have Ukrainian State-issued birth certificates," she said.

Bogner also said that almost seven years after the start of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, no comprehensive state policy of legal protection and redress for civilians affected by the conflict was introduced.

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine also expressed concern that the SBU continues the practice of holding people believed to be members of or otherwise associated with the self-proclaimed republics in unofficial places of detention, which is in violation of Ukraine's international obligations.

Bogner added that while the number of cases of torture and ill-treatment related to the conflict has decreased in recent years, OHCHR is concerned over the practice of torture and ill-treatment by law enforcement officials in non-conflict-related cases, in particular cases of violence on the part of police.

She also pointed out that seven years after the tragic events on the Independence Square in central Kyiv ended, OHCHR continues to monitor trials for prosecution for the killings and violent deaths of people during the protests. "Despite the gradual progress, there is still no justice for the victims," Bogner said.

Tags: #human_rights #ohchr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:01 16.02.2021
Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

11:41 03.09.2020
PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

13:24 28.01.2020
More than 80 cases of harassment of public activists in Ukraine documented by human rights groups in 2019 – report

More than 80 cases of harassment of public activists in Ukraine documented by human rights groups in 2019 – report

11:06 27.11.2019
Over 60,000 houses devastated during war in Donbas – human rights activist

Over 60,000 houses devastated during war in Donbas – human rights activist

14:25 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

12:51 13.03.2019
OHCHR calls Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia POWs, urges Moscow to provide them with medical assistance, access to lawyers

OHCHR calls Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia POWs, urges Moscow to provide them with medical assistance, access to lawyers

11:54 05.02.2019
First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

14:19 19.09.2018
OHCHR concerned about lack of effective investigation into conflict-related human rights violations in Ukraine

OHCHR concerned about lack of effective investigation into conflict-related human rights violations in Ukraine

14:59 09.08.2018
All sides in Donbas conflict committed grave human rights violations near Ilovaisk in Aug 2014 - UN

All sides in Donbas conflict committed grave human rights violations near Ilovaisk in Aug 2014 - UN

14:04 27.04.2018
Human rights activists report prosecution of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in occupied Crimea

Human rights activists report prosecution of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in occupied Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 12,946 new COVID-19 cases, 230 related deaths in past 24 hours

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

LATEST

Commanders of Ukrainian, Californian National Guards discuss main areas of further cooperation

Despite fakes in media, we adequately develop algorithm for distance learning - Shkarlet

Ukrainian sailors rescued from Volgo Balt 179 arrive at Constanta port – MFA

Ukraine records 12,946 new COVID-19 cases, 230 related deaths in past 24 hours

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating on March 16 – Danilov

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

Appeals Chamber of National Agency of Intellectual Property in Ukraine not launched - EBA

SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Ukrainian MFA publishes list of Ukrainians rescued from sunken ship Volgo Balt

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD