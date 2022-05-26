Ukrainian Justice Ministry launches project to collect info about human rights violations by Russia

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has launched the Tell the Truth platform, designed to collect and process information about human rights violations by the Russian Federation.

"Our campaign ‘Tell the Truth’ has one goal – to bring Russia to justice in the European Court of Human Rights. To do this, we need evidence, namely videos, photos and records of violations committed by the invaders on our land. On our portal, everyone who has suffered from the actions of the occupiers can apply and tell their own truth, which the whole world will hear. We work in accordance with international standards and guarantee the protection and safety of personal information to victims and witnesses. No evidence will be ignored," the press service of the Ministry of Justice reports on the Telegram channel.

One can report violations at: https://humanrights.gov.ua.