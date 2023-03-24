Facts

15:46 24.03.2023

UN Human Rights Mission records 133 victims of sexual violence in Ukraine, including 45 women, three girls

1 min read
UN Human Rights Mission records 133 victims of sexual violence in Ukraine, including 45 women, three girls

The new report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on the general human rights situation in Ukraine as of January 31, 2023 recorded 133 victims of sexual violence, which includes 45 women and three girls.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Friday, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner said the terrible price that people pay for the war is also shown in the cases of conflict-related sexual violence that we have been recording since February 24, 2022. According to her, as of January 31, 2023, the UN recorded 133 victims, namely 85 men, 45 women and three girls.

As the UN officials said in the report, some 109 cases probably were committed by military, law enforcement and prison personnel of Russia.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, some 24 cases probably were committed by the SBU, the Ukrainian police, Ukrainian civilians or members of the territorial defense.

Sexual violence often occurred during the detention of civilians or prisoners of war, as well as in areas under Russian occupation.

Tags: #human_rights #un

MORE ABOUT

15:21 24.03.2023
Over 8,000 civilian deaths, 14,000 injured as result of Russian aggression in Ukraine documented – UN Mission on Human Rights

Over 8,000 civilian deaths, 14,000 injured as result of Russian aggression in Ukraine documented – UN Mission on Human Rights

22:12 16.03.2023
Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

21:50 16.03.2023
Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

19:31 15.03.2023
Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

19:44 13.03.2023
UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

17:53 08.03.2023
UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

10:57 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

20:03 23.02.2023
Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

16:57 21.02.2023
UN adds more than 800 dead, 2,300 wounded to its report on victims of war in Ukraine

UN adds more than 800 dead, 2,300 wounded to its report on victims of war in Ukraine

16:56 11.02.2023
UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact - Associated Press

UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact - Associated Press

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

Ukraine meets 72% of commitments of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – report

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

Zelenskyy takes part in celebrations on occasion of SBU anniversary, awards officers of special services

Ukraine meets 72% of commitments of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – report

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

Russia uses combined means of attack last night, incl aircraft guided bombs

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD