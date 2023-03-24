UN Human Rights Mission records 133 victims of sexual violence in Ukraine, including 45 women, three girls

The new report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on the general human rights situation in Ukraine as of January 31, 2023 recorded 133 victims of sexual violence, which includes 45 women and three girls.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Friday, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner said the terrible price that people pay for the war is also shown in the cases of conflict-related sexual violence that we have been recording since February 24, 2022. According to her, as of January 31, 2023, the UN recorded 133 victims, namely 85 men, 45 women and three girls.

As the UN officials said in the report, some 109 cases probably were committed by military, law enforcement and prison personnel of Russia.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, some 24 cases probably were committed by the SBU, the Ukrainian police, Ukrainian civilians or members of the territorial defense.

Sexual violence often occurred during the detention of civilians or prisoners of war, as well as in areas under Russian occupation.