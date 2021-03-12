Facts

09:13 12.03.2021

Ukraine records 12,946 new COVID-19 cases, 230 related deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine records 12,946 new COVID-19 cases, 230 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has reported 12,946 new coronavirus cases, 4,630 recoveries, and 230 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 12,946 new COVID-19 cases on March 12, 2021, among them 649 children and 450 healthcare workers. Over the past day, 3,843 patients have been hospitalized, 230 have died, and 4,630 have recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Ukraine reported 9,084 new COVID-19 cases on March 11, 9,377 on March 10, 3,261 on March 9, and 5,572 new cases of COVID-19 on March 8, 7,167 on March 7, 9,144 on March 6, and 10,155 on March 5.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine stands at 1,438,468, including 27,915 deaths and 1,214,876 recoveries.

The largest number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past day was in Zhytomyr region (1,310), Vinnytsia region (940), Odesa region (757), Lviv region (704), Kyiv region (697), and Kyiv (896).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:14 11.03.2021
Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 9,000

Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 9,000

18:30 10.03.2021
Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

18:06 10.03.2021
Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

17:28 10.03.2021
Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

16:50 10.03.2021
Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

13:06 10.03.2021
Ukraine to host European Badminton Championship for first time

Ukraine to host European Badminton Championship for first time

12:26 10.03.2021
Ukraine may be left without chicken meat shortly – EBA

Ukraine may be left without chicken meat shortly – EBA

17:18 09.03.2021
Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

17:02 09.03.2021
Inflation accelerates to 7.5% yoy in Feb – statistics

Inflation accelerates to 7.5% yoy in Feb – statistics

15:37 09.03.2021
Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

LATEST

Commanders of Ukrainian, Californian National Guards discuss main areas of further cooperation

Despite fakes in media, we adequately develop algorithm for distance learning - Shkarlet

Ukraine's human rights situation continues to worsen due to hostilities, COVID-19 pandemic – OHCHR

Ukrainian sailors rescued from Volgo Balt 179 arrive at Constanta port – MFA

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating on March 16 – Danilov

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

Appeals Chamber of National Agency of Intellectual Property in Ukraine not launched - EBA

SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Ukrainian MFA publishes list of Ukrainians rescued from sunken ship Volgo Balt

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD