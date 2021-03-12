Ukraine records 12,946 new COVID-19 cases, 230 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has reported 12,946 new coronavirus cases, 4,630 recoveries, and 230 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 12,946 new COVID-19 cases on March 12, 2021, among them 649 children and 450 healthcare workers. Over the past day, 3,843 patients have been hospitalized, 230 have died, and 4,630 have recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Ukraine reported 9,084 new COVID-19 cases on March 11, 9,377 on March 10, 3,261 on March 9, and 5,572 new cases of COVID-19 on March 8, 7,167 on March 7, 9,144 on March 6, and 10,155 on March 5.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine stands at 1,438,468, including 27,915 deaths and 1,214,876 recoveries.

The largest number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past day was in Zhytomyr region (1,310), Vinnytsia region (940), Odesa region (757), Lviv region (704), Kyiv region (697), and Kyiv (896).