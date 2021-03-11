Facts

12:39 11.03.2021

Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development (Ministry of Regional Development) is developing a project for dividing the territory of Ukraine into ten functional zones.

"The division of territories into ten functional types gives economic advantages to residents of different regions and will allow them to develop regions more efficiently. For the first time, regions will be divided according to the similarity of social and economic characteristics and without reference to established boundaries," the ministry's press service said, citing Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Chernyshov.

It is noted that the idea is to allocate funding not to the region, as it was before, but to the territories.

"They have been developed systematically and make it possible to distribute money not only between regions, but also between functional territories. In particular, the first zone of ten is the mountainous territories of the Ukrainian Carpathians. These are several regions at once that we must develop. Then, the Azov-Black Sea macroregion. This is the coast of the Black and Azov Seas. There are the same problems there," Chernyshov said.

According to the statement, at the moment the following functional types of territories have been identified within the national regional policy for the period up to 2027: mountainous territories of the Ukrainian Carpathians; Azov-Black Sea macroregion; border regions; border areas in unfavorable conditions; temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; conservation areas; urban agglomerations; economic development centers; monofunctional old industrial cities; rural areas in unfavorable conditions.

 

Tags: #territories #zone
