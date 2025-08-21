Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:53 21.08.2025

Mobbs on Russia's territorial demands: Intl law cannot be erased by aggression

1 min read
Mobbs on Russia's territorial demands: Intl law cannot be erased by aggression

International law cannot be overturned by aggression, said Megan Mobbs, director of the Center for American Safety & Security, in commenting on Russia's territorial claims.

“I don’t understand the logic of Russia wanting territory and it being seen as a reasonable request. I want a Mercedes G-Wagon but if I was to break into a dealership and attempt to take one, I would rightfully be arrested,” she said on X.

“International law cannot be erased by aggression,” Mobbs stressed.

Megan Mobbs is the daughter of the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Tags: #mobbs #russia #territories

