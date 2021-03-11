Facts

09:29 11.03.2021

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas on Wed as result of shelling by occupation forces

In Donbas on Wednesday, March 10, a Ukrainian serviceman was killed as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces of Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka, the press service of the Skhid (East) task force said on Facebook.

"Today, on March 10, the Russian armed formations once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from small arms near the settlement of Starohnativka, which is in the area of responsibility of the Skhid task force."

As noted, a serviceman from the JFO was grievously wounded and he was promptly provided with medical assistance, but was not rescued.

"The actions of the Russian armed formations were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC. The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the military law enforcement service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working at the scene," the group said.

