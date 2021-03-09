Mendel: Nothing negative that no telephone talks between Zelensky, Biden yet

Press secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel does not see anynthing negative in the fact that telephone talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden have not yet taken place, since the U.S. President has not yet had time to form his entire administration.

"There is anything negative about the fact that until the telephone talks between Zelensky and Biden have not yet taken place [...] For some reason, no one pays attention to the fact that Joe Biden did not form his administration. That is, there were not even many people there to contact. For example, I contacted the press service [of Biden]. I said 'we are here'. 'It is great that we contacted, let's stay in touch'. But if half of the people there are still not appointed [...]" she said in an interview with Olesia Batsman posted on YouTube on Monday evening, March 8.

She also recalled that "only a month and a half has passed since Biden's inauguration."

"Joe Biden has a penchant for efficiency, like Volodymyr Zelensky. It is good to talk, but to have an action, we need to prepare a platform for this. I think we will have very effective and strong negotiations, and this is not just about the call," Mendel said.

"Contacts between Ukraine and the United States are constantly taking place at a certain level, a lot of work is being done both between diplomats and between different services, there was an exchange of letters from the presidents," she said.

Mendel also added that "an invitation to the U.S. President to visit Ukraine in honor of the 30th anniversary of independence has been sent. This visit is expected, but now it is too early to talk about it."