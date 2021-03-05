Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine to present plan of strategic partnership between two countries on March 10

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Open Ukraine Foundation of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, will present a document titled "Some 12 Points of Strategic Partnership between the United States and Ukraine" on March 10.

"Ukraine's membership in NATO will strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance, contribute to the historic unification of Europe and create preconditions for the transformation of relations with Russia," the forum's press service said, citing a joint statement of the U.S. and Ukrainian politicians, diplomats, experts and public figures initiated by the Kyiv Security Forum and supported by Ukrainian and international partners.

The organizers said the appeal itself has no analogues in bilateral practice, Ukrainian and American leaders turn to the governments of the United States and Ukraine with recommendations on the agenda of partnership between the two states.

On the American side, the statement was signed by Francis Fukuyama; former NATO Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow; former U.S. ambassadors to Ukraine John Herbst, Marie Yovanovitch, Steven Pifer, Roman Popadiuk, William Taylor, as well as members of the United States Congress, high-ranking diplomats and renowned experts.

Among the Ukrainian signatories to the statement are Head of the Kyiv Security Forum and Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016 Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk; Co-Chairperson of the Lviv Security Forum and Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in 2014-2019 Oksana Syroid; former NSDC secretaries Volodymyr Horbulin, Oleksandr Turchynov and Andriy Parubiy; Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into theEuropean Union Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze; MPs from the Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Holos and Batkivschyna factions parties and others.

The discussion will be broadcast on March 10 at 15:00.