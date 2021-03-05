Facts

18:09 05.03.2021

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine to present plan of strategic partnership between two countries on March 10

2 min read
Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine to present plan of strategic partnership between two countries on March 10

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Open Ukraine Foundation of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, will present a document titled "Some 12 Points of Strategic Partnership between the United States and Ukraine" on March 10.

"Ukraine's membership in NATO will strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance, contribute to the historic unification of Europe and create preconditions for the transformation of relations with Russia," the forum's press service said, citing a joint statement of the U.S. and Ukrainian politicians, diplomats, experts and public figures initiated by the Kyiv Security Forum and supported by Ukrainian and international partners.

The organizers said the appeal itself has no analogues in bilateral practice, Ukrainian and American leaders turn to the governments of the United States and Ukraine with recommendations on the agenda of partnership between the two states.

On the American side, the statement was signed by Francis Fukuyama; former NATO Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow; former U.S. ambassadors to Ukraine John Herbst, Marie Yovanovitch, Steven Pifer, Roman Popadiuk, William Taylor, as well as members of the United States Congress, high-ranking diplomats and renowned experts.

Among the Ukrainian signatories to the statement are Head of the Kyiv Security Forum and Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016 Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk; Co-Chairperson of the Lviv Security Forum and Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in 2014-2019 Oksana Syroid; former NSDC secretaries Volodymyr Horbulin, Oleksandr Turchynov and Andriy Parubiy; Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into theEuropean Union Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze; MPs from the Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Holos and Batkivschyna factions parties and others.

The discussion will be broadcast on March 10 at 15:00.

Tags: #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 23.07.2019
Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

13:45 02.02.2019
Yatsenyuk advocates successful participation of People's Front in parliamentary election campaign

Yatsenyuk advocates successful participation of People's Front in parliamentary election campaign

15:03 01.11.2018
Tymoshenko, Yatsenyuk on Russia's sanction list - govt resolution

Tymoshenko, Yatsenyuk on Russia's sanction list - govt resolution

17:47 29.10.2018
Court obliges NABU to start investigation into misuse of funds by Yatsenyuk, Petrenko, and other Justice Ministry officials

Court obliges NABU to start investigation into misuse of funds by Yatsenyuk, Petrenko, and other Justice Ministry officials

17:03 06.10.2018
Yatsenyuk calls for urgent deployment of intl monitoring mission to Sea of Azov

Yatsenyuk calls for urgent deployment of intl monitoring mission to Sea of Azov

13:41 06.10.2018
Merkel's decision to come to Kyiv is evidence of her priorities - Yatsenyuk

Merkel's decision to come to Kyiv is evidence of her priorities - Yatsenyuk

11:54 01.09.2018
Yatsenyuk and Volker in U.S. discuss protection of Ukraine from Russian aggression

Yatsenyuk and Volker in U.S. discuss protection of Ukraine from Russian aggression

11:33 20.07.2018
Ukraine won't accept Putin's secret plans on Donbas, Crimea – Yatsenyuk

Ukraine won't accept Putin's secret plans on Donbas, Crimea – Yatsenyuk

17:59 11.05.2018
National Police opens criminal case over discrediting of Yatsenyuk for his resignation as PM

National Police opens criminal case over discrediting of Yatsenyuk for his resignation as PM

10:40 07.02.2018
We expect tough reaction of Western partners to appointment of Russian president in Ukrainian territory

We expect tough reaction of Western partners to appointment of Russian president in Ukrainian territory

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Six Ukrainians killed in bus accident in Poland, 15 more hospitalized

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces sanctions against Kolomoisky for his activities as head of Dnipropetrovsk region – embassy

LATEST

Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

U.S. charges against Kolomoisky may become grounds for opening NABU case – lawyer

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

Zelensky, Duda send condolences on victims of accident with Ukrainian bus in Poland

Zelensky to open next Ukraine 30 forum on March 9

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Six Ukrainians killed in bus accident in Poland, 15 more hospitalized

Ukraine and Israel are intend to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture – The Embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD