Police official from Kamianske, who organized 'protection' of businessmen, detained – National Police head

The deputy head of one of the divisions of Kamianske District Police Department of Dnipropetrovsk region was detained and dismissed from office after he was convicted of extorting money from local entrepreneurs, head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Tribute, 'monthly share', 'protection' – this is not what the police should do [...] The 36-year-old deputy head of one of the departments of Kamianske District Police Department has established his own business rules for entrepreneurs. It does not matter whether people were engaged in legal activities, or frankly illegal – the dishonest policeman demanded payment of 'tribute' from them," Klymenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the offender was caught red-handed by internal security officers of the National Police and investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation. "Of course, he was dismissed from office. As part of the internal investigation, we are establishing whether the detainee had accomplices," the head of the National Police said.

At the same time, Klymenko noted that in the police structure "there really is a significant personnel shortage, but we do not need such workers as this detainee and those like him."