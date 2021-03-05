Facts

09:14 05.03.2021

Ukraine records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row

Ukraine has registered 10,155 new coronavirus infection cases, 4,149 recoveries, and 172 related deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook on Friday.

Ukraine reported 10,057 new COVID-19 cases the day before, 7,235 on March 3, 5,336 on March 2, and 4,285 on March 1.

As of Friday morning, Ukraine's COVID-19 cumulative case count stands at 1,384,917, including 26,763 deaths and 1,191,022 recoveries.

