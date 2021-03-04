Facts

16:36 04.03.2021

Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

2 min read
Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

No one will ever have the right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said, commenting on the statement of Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovič about the promise of "Zakarpattia region of Ukraine" in exchange for a vaccine from Russia.

"I want to emphasize once again that I personally stand for very friendly and most constructive relations with our Western neighbors. With Slovakia, we have a lot in common, but no one will ever have the right to insult Ukraine with any word or hint, doubt its territorial integrity or try to demonstrate that the fate of Ukraine is defined somewhere else but not in Ukraine. And in this regard, with all friendship with Slovak colleagues, our reaction to such actions will be not just tough, but extremely tough," Kuleba told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

He assured that if Slovakia had not immediately apologized for the words of the head of government, Ukraine would have gone to further steps.

"If Slovakia had not immediately apologized for these words, we would have gone to further steps, because such things could not be forgotten. However, for Slovak colleagues, this phrase also became a shock, and therefore the Minister of Foreign Affairs has immediately apologized today on behalf of the state, the Prime Minister of Slovakia has also apologized today, he did it publicly," the Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

As reported, in response to the question of the journalist about what promised Slovakia for the supply of Russian vaccine, Matovič said "Zakarpattia region of Ukraine". Later, the Prime Minister assured that he did not give promises to the Russian Federation, and made it clear that he was joking. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korcok apologized to Ukraine for the statements of the Slovak Prime Minister.

Tags: #slovakia #kuleba #zakarpattia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:28 04.03.2021
Slovak Foreign Minister apologizes to Ukraine for 'inappropriate statements' of Prime Minister

Slovak Foreign Minister apologizes to Ukraine for 'inappropriate statements' of Prime Minister

18:38 03.03.2021
Kuleba: Slovak PM undermines friendly, sincere relations between Ukraine, Slovakia with his incorrect statements

Kuleba: Slovak PM undermines friendly, sincere relations between Ukraine, Slovakia with his incorrect statements

09:47 01.03.2021
Kuleba withdraws two employees of Ukrainian embassies in Poland, suspected of corruption

Kuleba withdraws two employees of Ukrainian embassies in Poland, suspected of corruption

16:26 27.02.2021
Kuleba invites French business to take part in Big Construction, privatization in Ukraine

Kuleba invites French business to take part in Big Construction, privatization in Ukraine

14:35 26.02.2021
Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

11:28 25.02.2021
Kuleba to pay working visit to France on Friday

Kuleba to pay working visit to France on Friday

13:55 23.02.2021
Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

12:14 19.02.2021
Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

11:49 19.02.2021
Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

10:40 18.02.2021
Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

Third wave of coronavirus pandemic starts in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Zelensky signs law on restoration of competitions for positions in civil service

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk attracted ASHRA to the selection of Israeli companies for the implementation of various projects in Ukraine – The Embassy

Israeli doctors are ready to cooperate with Ukraine in the issue of treating children – The Embassy

Servant of People supports decrease in number of MPs – MP Korniyenko

Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

Third wave of coronavirus pandemic starts in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD