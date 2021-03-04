In first week of vaccination, 9,568 people receive vaccinations against coronavirus in Ukraine

During the past day, March 3, some 2,680 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Health, as of 0800 on March 4, the total number of Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus is 9,568 people.

As previously reported, the plane with the first batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine landed at Boryspil airport on the morning of February 23.

Already on February 25, vaccination of health workers started. In addition to them, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky were also vaccinated.

Oxford/AstraZeneca is produced at the facilities of Serum Institute (India) and has the local (trade) name Covishield. For emergency use in Ukraine, it was registered on Monday, February 22.

Previously, it was also approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, and the UK, EU and India have also given permission for its use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.

Ukraine received confirmation of deliveries under the COVAX mechanism of 2.2-3.7 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines in the I-II quarter of 2021. In addition, this vaccine will be purchased directly from the manufacturers for public funds.

Ukraine has also signed additional direct contracts for the supply of vaccines against COVID-19, developed with the participation of AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) and NovaVax (USA) and manufactured at the facilities of the Serum Institute (India).